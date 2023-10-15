Immersive ‘Netflix House’ locations coming to US

SkyView
Netflix plans to open locations called “Netflix House” that will allow fans to fully immerse themselves in their favorite shows. They will be able to shop for themed products, eat food based on a show and play some games, too.(Source: Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Netflix will soon be opening locations called “Netflix House” that will allow fans to fully immerse themselves in their favorite shows.

The streaming company’s vice president of consumer products made the announcement during an interview with Bloomberg.

Fans will be able to shop for themed products, eat food based on a show and play some games, too. The locations will have rotating installations.

Netflix is aiming to launch the first two locations in the United States in 2025 before expanding globally. The exact locations have yet to be announced.

While the company has previously launched dozens of pop-up locations, these will be permanent fixtures.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

