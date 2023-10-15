SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Finishing the weekend with cloud cover returning to our sky

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – After starting the day with sunshine, clouds will gradually return to our sky this afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

· Cloud cover increases throughout the day.

· Cooler for Monday and Tuesday.

· Another cold front drops in Friday.

First Alert Summary

The cold front we were tracking yesterday has moved into the Atlantic Ocean. Now, we’re watching a very weak disturbance that’ll pass through the Midlands to round out the weekend. With it, we’ll have an increase in cloud cover, especially this afternoon. By sunset, our sky will be full of clouds.

The presence of our Saturday cold front will be felt Monday and Tuesday! Lows will drop into the 40s, with daytime highs only in the upper-60s. By the middle of this week, 70s are set to return to the Midlands.

This upcoming Friday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front. Along the leading edge of the boundary, showers will form. These scattered showers will arrive in the Midlands during the afternoon and evening. Thankfully, we’ll clear out just in time for the weekend.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs near 70 degrees.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Lows near 50 degrees.

Monday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: A few afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low and mid-70s.

