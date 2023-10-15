Deputies investigating road rage incident at Richland County Walmart

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) has advise residents to avoid a Richland County Walmart while an investigation is underway.

RCSD is investigating a road rage incident at a Walmart (300 block of Killian Rd). Please avoid the area, more info will be provided when available. At this time we don’t believe there’s a threat to the community. Those with info should call crime stoppers. #BREAKING_NEWS — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) October 15, 2023

Detectives said deputies are investigating a road rage incident that happened at the Walmart on the 300 block of Killian Road on Sun. Oct. 15.

No other information has been given at this time.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.