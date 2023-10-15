SkyView
Deputies investigating road rage incident at Richland County Walmart

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) has advise residents to avoid a Richland County...
The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) has advise residents to avoid a Richland County Walmart while an investigation is underway.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) has advise residents to avoid a Richland County Walmart while an investigation is underway.

Detectives said deputies are investigating a road rage incident that happened at the Walmart on the 300 block of Killian Road on Sun. Oct. 15.

No other information has been given at this time.

