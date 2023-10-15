SkyView
Aaron Rodgers tosses passes, walks without crutches before Jets’ game vs. Eagles

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field before an NFL football game against...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
By The Associated Press and DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw several short passes during the team’s warmup period before a game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, nearly five weeks after tearing his left Achilles tendon.

Wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt, black sweatpants and a multicolored Jets cap, the 39-year-old Rodgers walked around without the aid of crutches or a walking boot and had a catch with cornerback Sauce Gardner — who is out for the game with a concussion.

The four-time NFL MVP, who’s on the injured reserve list, stepped into a few of his throws and put some weight on his left leg while tossing the 15-yard passes. He also chatted with several teammates and coaches on the field while the Jets warmed up.

Rodgers rejoined his teammates for the second time since being injured four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. He also attended New York’s loss to Kansas City two weeks ago before returning home, but he was on crutches on the sideline before that game and watched from a suite with Jets owner Woody Johnson.

On Sunday, Rodgers watched the game from a seat on the sideline bench while wearing a headset.

Rodgers has been rehabilitating in the Los Angeles area after having surgery two days after the injury. He reportedly had a “speed bridge” procedure that’s designed to accelerate the rehab process. Rodgers has said his goal is to return late this season — as long as the 2-3 Jets remain in the playoff hunt.

The Jets posted video of Rodgers riding in a golf cart, which stopped in front of the team’s locker room entrance. Rodgers got off without any trouble and walked inside without crutches.

Achilles tendon injuries normally take players several months to recover because of the extensive rehab needed to fully heal.

Zach Wilson was set to make his fifth straight start in place of the injured Rodgers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

