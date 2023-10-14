SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story

A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story. (Source: @meggmordaunt/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A young girl in North Carolina reportedly had a pretty unique request for a bedtime story.

Megan Mordaunt, an au pair based in the Charlotte area, shared a video on TikTok last month of her reading an unconventional bedtime story to the little girl she watches.

Instead of the usual children’s books requested by the toddler, Mordaunt said the 3-year-old girl asked her to read aloud the instructional manual for the family’s iced coffee machine.

Mordaunt’s video has since been viewed hundreds of times while receiving more than 2,500 comments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lauren Bush is a freshman at Blythewood High School who has a disability from a rare disease.
Mother of Blythewood High School cheerleader speaks out after inclusion controversy
Investigators said one person died following a Friday morning shooting in Richland County.
Deputies: 1 dead following Richland County shooting
Deputies said 43-year-old Melissa Hanna was charged in connection with three separate fraud...
Lugoff travel agent arrested, accused of fraud
The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of Jada Craft for unlawful carry of a...
Deputies: Woman out on bond arrested at mall food court with gun, marijuana
Picture of a booth at the South Carolina State Fair
Day 3 of South Carolina State Fair

Latest News

WIS Saturday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Day 3 of SC State Fair
WIS Saturday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 3rd annual mimosas & mammograms
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story....
Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story