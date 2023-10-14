TROPICS: Sean is dissipating but another cyclone is about to form in the Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Storm Sean has weakened down to a Tropical Depression with sustained winds of 35 mph.

Tropical Depression Sean will continue to weaken and will likely completely fall apart by late Sunday into Monday.

To the east of Sean, the National Hurricane Center is watching a second disturbance. As of the latest advisory, this complex of storms has a 90% chance of becoming a Tropical Depression in the coming days as it moves to the west. Once it strengthens and becomes a tropical storm the next name on the list is ‘Tammy’.

