SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina v. Florida Gators, game preview

After being off for a bye week, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) are back in...
After being off for a bye week, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) are back in action at home against their Southeastern Conference (SEC) rival the University of Florida Gators (4-2).(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After being off for a bye week, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) are back in action at home against their Southeastern Conference (SEC) rival the University of Florida Gators (4-2).

The Gators’ showdown against the Garnett & Black will be their third straight SEC East matchup this season, as Florida will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak away from home.

South Carolina desperately needs a win after losing 41-20 at Tennessee and being undefeated at William Brice Stadium this season, the Gamecocks look to continue their winning ways at home.

The key to victory for South Carolina will not fully rely on quarterback Spencer Rattler to create momentum for the offense and for the ground game to finally be successful.

Rattler is a fantastic quarterback, he’s already thrown for 1,411 yards and has 7 touchdowns compared to three interceptions on the year. But, if the Gamecocks cannot establish a ground game, the result will be a lot like the Tennessee game with Rattler running out of steam toward the end of the game.

The Gamecocks rank dead last in the SEC in total rushing yards with just 435 yards on the year. It will not help matters that South Carolina is up against a formidable Florida defense. It will be a tough matchup, but the Gamecocks should prevail with the win.

You can watch the game by using the following options:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Bush is a freshman at Blythewood High School who has a disability from a rare disease.
Mother of Blythewood High School cheerleader speaks out after inclusion controversy
Investigators said one person died following a Friday morning shooting in Richland County.
Deputies: 1 dead following Richland County shooting
Deputies said 43-year-old Melissa Hanna was charged in connection with three separate fraud...
Lugoff travel agent arrested, accused of fraud
The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of Jada Craft for unlawful carry of a...
Deputies: Woman out on bond arrested at mall food court with gun, marijuana
Picture of a booth at the South Carolina State Fair
Day 3 of South Carolina State Fair

Latest News

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs with the ball while pursued by Wake Forest defensive...
Clemson’s defense leads way in 17-12 win over Wake Forest, gives Swinney record-tying 165th victory
The University of South Carolina will continue to try and build momentum as the Gamecocks...
South Carolina defeated by Tenn., live recap
1 of 6 | Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 4 Florida State snaps 7-game losing streak against Clemson with 31-24 victory behind Travis
Alshon Jeffery's Jersey to be retired
Alshon Jeffery's Jersey to be retired