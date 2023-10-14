Lexington deputies searching for missing elderly man with medical condition

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has started a search for a missing elderly man with a medical condition.

Deputies said Lawrence Steedly, 84, left his home around 3 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 14 in a white Chevrolet Colorado with SC tag 2894HY.

(1/2) #NEW Deputies are searching for 84-year-old Lawrence Steedly.



Mr. Steedly left his home around 3 p.m. today in a white Chevy Colorado with SC tag 2894HY. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy pullover with orange stripes. pic.twitter.com/HqnR2hBXn5 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 14, 2023

Steedly’s caretaker said he has a medical condition that makes him prone to wander.

Officials said If you see Mr. Steedly, please call 803-609-7206.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.