Lexington deputies searching for missing elderly man with medical condition

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has started a search for a missing elderly man with a medical condition.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has started a search for a missing elderly man with a medical condition.

Deputies said Lawrence Steedly, 84, left his home around 3 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 14 in a white Chevrolet Colorado with SC tag 2894HY.

Steedly’s caretaker said he has a medical condition that makes him prone to wander.

Officials said If you see Mr. Steedly, please call 803-609-7206.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

