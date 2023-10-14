Gamecocks lead Gators early in 2nd quarter, live udpates

Live updates

2nd Quarter

South Carolina - 14 Florida 13.

The Gamecocks forced the Gator offense into another field goal position with Smack scoring again for Florida to add three to the scoreboard.

The Gamecocks started the second quarter aggressively forcing Florida to throw down the field with little success.

1st Quarter

South Carolina leads the Gators 14-10 after one quarter.

In a surprise that hasn’t been seen much this season, the Gamecocks pressure defense started to get to the Florida quarterback, however, South Carolina’s rush five was costly for the Gamecocks, resulting in multiple big Florida gains.

Wilson for Florida was truly a focal point for the Gators’ offense, he continued to deliver every time the team called upon him.

South Carolina - 14 Florida - 10.

A 15-yard run by complimentary running Juju McDowell to the endzone gave the Gamecocks the lead again.

Rattler launched a 45-yard pass that was caught by a true freshman Nyck Harbor that brought the Gamecocks under Florida’s 30-yard line.

A big tackle by the Gamecocks defense followed by a missed pass, resulted in Florida trying and successfully scoring a 54-yard field goal.

During the second drive of the game, Florida had help moving up the field thanks to costly penalties by the Gamecocks defense.

Florida tried to respond but the Gamecocks defense stepped up in a big way, but Florida still found a way to continue to move chains up the field for the offense.

Florida - 7 South Carolina - 7.

The Gamecocks continued to rely on Anderson with much success but it was a pass from Rattler to Trey Knox that put the Gamecocks on the scoreboard.

Another solid run by Anderson brought the Gamecocks to the 13-yard line of the Gators.

The penalty was followed by a 30-yard run by Mario Anderson to get the Gamecocks into Florida territory.

With the pocket collapsing around him, Rattler tried making a throw that resulted in a defensive pass interference call.

The Gamecocks switched up the offensive line to try and find their best five men to try and protect Rattler. However, the change of the front line resulted in the first rush of the game gaining no yards.

The Gamecocks started their first possession of the game on their own 20-yard line after a touchback.

Florida - 7 South Carolina - 0.

The sense of urgency paid off for the Gators with Trevor Etienne running four yards to the end zone.

A connection between quarterback Graham Mertz brought Florida into the Gamecocks 10-yard line.

The South Carolina defense has not gotten a chance to catch their breaths due to the continuous attacks of the Gators’ offense.

After three plays for 10 yards or more, the Gators were knocking on the door of the red zone, with the Gamecocks not being able to stop anything.

On the first play of the game, Gators running back Montrell Johnson exploded for a big gain of 10 yards and a first down.

Florida returner Sapp received the ball and got Florida into great field position for their first possession of the game.

After South Carolina won the coin toss, the Gamecocks elected for Flordia to receive the ball first so South Carolina will receive it at the start of the second half.

Game Preview

After being off for a bye week, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) are back in action at home against their Southeastern Conference (SEC) rival the University of Florida Gators (4-2).

The Gators’ showdown against the Garnett & Black will be their third straight SEC East matchup this season, as Florida will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak away from home.

South Carolina desperately needs a win after losing 41-20 at Tennessee and being undefeated at William Brice Stadium this season, the Gamecocks look to continue their winning ways at home.

The key to victory for South Carolina will not fully rely on quarterback Spencer Rattler to create momentum for the offense and for the ground game to finally be successful.

Rattler is a fantastic quarterback, he’s already thrown for 1,411 yards and has 7 touchdowns compared to three interceptions on the year. But, if the Gamecocks cannot establish a ground game, the result will be a lot like the Tennessee game with Rattler running out of steam toward the end of the game.

The Gamecocks rank dead last in the SEC in total rushing yards with just 435 yards on the year. It will not help matters that South Carolina is up against a formidable Florida defense. It will be a tough matchup, but the Gamecocks should prevail with the win.

You can watch the game by using the following options:

