FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine makes a return to the Midlands this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – After a few showers and sprinkles this morning, skies will slowly clear out this afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

· Leftover showers and drizzle through mid-morning.

· Cold front drops in overnight.

· Cooler temps for next week!

· Rain returns to the Midlands next Friday.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Summary

With a broad area of low pressure moving across the Palmetto State this morning, we started the day with stray showers and sprinkles. Thankfully, as this low moves into Eastern North Carolina, we’ll dry out by mid-morning. For this afternoon, skies will begin to clear and the breeze will pick up! By the end of the day, we’ll get back to a mostly sunny sky.

WIS (WIS)

Our next cold front slides overnight, which means Sunday afternoon will be a tad cooler. You’ll especially notice the cooler air throughout next week! Daytime highs in the mid and upper-60s, with morning lows falling into the 40s. By next Friday, another cold front drops in, bringing with it our next round of rain.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Stray leftover showers through mid-morning. Chance of rain 30%. Then, skies slowly clearing. Highs near 80 degrees.

Tonight: A clear sky. Breezy, with lows falling into the mid-50s.

Sunday: Cloud cover increases during the afternoon. Highs around 70 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Cooler, with highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine. Highs around 70 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.