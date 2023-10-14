SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine makes a return to the Midlands this afternoon

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – After a few showers and sprinkles this morning, skies will slowly clear out this afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

· Leftover showers and drizzle through mid-morning.

· Cold front drops in overnight.

· Cooler temps for next week!

· Rain returns to the Midlands next Friday.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

With a broad area of low pressure moving across the Palmetto State this morning, we started the day with stray showers and sprinkles. Thankfully, as this low moves into Eastern North Carolina, we’ll dry out by mid-morning. For this afternoon, skies will begin to clear and the breeze will pick up! By the end of the day, we’ll get back to a mostly sunny sky.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Our next cold front slides overnight, which means Sunday afternoon will be a tad cooler. You’ll especially notice the cooler air throughout next week! Daytime highs in the mid and upper-60s, with morning lows falling into the 40s. By next Friday, another cold front drops in, bringing with it our next round of rain.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Stray leftover showers through mid-morning. Chance of rain 30%. Then, skies slowly clearing. Highs near 80 degrees.

Tonight: A clear sky. Breezy, with lows falling into the mid-50s.

Sunday: Cloud cover increases during the afternoon. Highs around 70 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Cooler, with highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine. Highs around 70 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

