Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a 3-year-old daughter, Kennedy.(Willis-Knighton Health System)
By Rachael Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A couple in Louisiana welcomed a very rare set of triplets.

The Willis-Knighton Health System recently shared a photo of Haley and Matthew Cordaro with their new trio.

Hospital staff said Claire, Ella and Lily are “spontaneous triplets,” a term used for triplets who are conceived naturally.

According to the hospital, they are also extremely rare.

The Cordaros said they were quite surprised when a seven-week ultrasound revealed they’d be having triplets. The girls are the first multiples to be born on either side of the family, according to the couple.

Haley went into labor at 31 weeks in August. The girls have been in the neonatal intensive care unit ever since, but doctors said they are hopeful they’ll be sent home next week.

“They have done very well. It has been a straightforward and uncomplicated stay,” Dr. Gerald Whitton said. “As we get closer to the babies’ release, we will get the parents up here and get them used to taking care of all three at the same time.”

Once the triplets are able to go home, they will be joined by their 3-year-old sister, Kennedy.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

