Coroner identifies pedestrian of fatal early morning Lexington County crash

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal crash on Jim Spence Road in Lexington.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of Jim Spence Road in the Lexington area of Lexington County around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Carrie Sabrina Isenhower, 32, of Lexington was walking westbound on Jim Spence Road when she was hit by a Chevy Trailblazer going eastbound.

Isenhower was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries received during the crash.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash.

