SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

3 dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone...
Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Three people are dead after a shooting early Saturday at a party in Denver, police said.

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Another five shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where two of them where pronounced dead, police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide information about the identities of the shooting victims.

Evidence showed that there were shots fired from at least two firearms at the party, police said.

“At this point, investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as who was involved,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Bush is a freshman at Blythewood High School who has a disability from a rare disease.
Mother of Blythewood High School cheerleader speaks out after inclusion controversy
Investigators said one person died following a Friday morning shooting in Richland County.
Deputies: 1 dead following Richland County shooting
Deputies said 43-year-old Melissa Hanna was charged in connection with three separate fraud...
Lugoff travel agent arrested, accused of fraud
The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of Jada Craft for unlawful carry of a...
Deputies: Woman out on bond arrested at mall food court with gun, marijuana
Picture of a booth at the South Carolina State Fair
Day 3 of South Carolina State Fair

Latest News

WIS Saturday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Day 3 of SC State Fair
WIS Saturday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 3rd annual mimosas & mammograms
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
America’s top diplomat calls for protecting civilians as Israel readies an expected assault on Gaza
Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an...
Israeli military spokesman: Israel to strike Gaza City ‘very soon’
Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun...
Crowds cheer as ‘ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, stretching from Oregon to Brazil