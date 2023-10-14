SkyView
2 arrested, facing murder allegations, after man found unresponsive following shooting in Richland County

Deputies reported two men have been arrested after a man was found unresponsive following a...
Deputies reported two men have been arrested after a man was found unresponsive following a shooting in Richland County.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies reported two individuals have been arrested after a man was found unresponsive following a shooting in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Michael Reed, 56, and Travis Thomas, 41, were arrested during the afternoon of Fri. Oct. 13.

“While the community and the Sheriff’s Department have not been able to stop the murders, we have been very successful in solving them quickly and bringing to justice those responsible.” Sheriff Leon Lott said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported on Oct. 13, at 8:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to South Chelsea Road for a shooting incident.

Detectives said when deputies arrived at the scene, they saw a male sitting on the ground not responding, the man died at the scene added officials.

Both men face the same three charges of murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“This murder occurred yesterday morning and by last night we had made two arrests, even as far away as Florida. Quick arrests help start the healing process for the victim’s families, friends, and the community. As I have said before, we will get you.” added Sheriff Lott.

