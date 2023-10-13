SkyView
Where art meets the outdoors

By Kristina Thacker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Amongst all the fairs and events that are happening all over the state this week, one upcoming Midlands event is bringing creativity to the community.

Nestled into the busy city life, Riverfront Park will be the host of this year’s Art Along the Trail event this Saturday.

The event is a partnership between the City of Columbia and Columbia Art Center.

Bohumila Augustinova is the Coordinator of Art and Culture at the art center.

She says the event is intended to unite anyone and everyone with a creative spirit in the Midlands by enjoying nature.

The main thing was about bringing art to the outside…a lot of artists get inspired by nature and we wanted people to see that,” Bohumila Augustinova said.

Artist vendors and members of the community are welcome to enjoy the free event.

It will include interactive art project opportunities such as pottery, woodwork, painting, and other art media.

