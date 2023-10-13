Where art meets the outdoors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Amongst all the fairs and events that are happening all over the state this week, one upcoming Midlands event is bringing creativity to the community.

Nestled into the busy city life, Riverfront Park will be the host of this year’s Art Along the Trail event this Saturday.

The event is a partnership between the City of Columbia and Columbia Art Center.

Bohumila Augustinova is the Coordinator of Art and Culture at the art center.

She says the event is intended to unite anyone and everyone with a creative spirit in the Midlands by enjoying nature.

“The main thing was about bringing art to the outside…a lot of artists get inspired by nature and we wanted people to see that,” Bohumila Augustinova said.

Artist vendors and members of the community are welcome to enjoy the free event.

It will include interactive art project opportunities such as pottery, woodwork, painting, and other art media.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.