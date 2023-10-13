SkyView
University workers organize to demand living wage

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The United Campus Workers union of South Carolina is set to hold a “speak-out” to call for living wages for all University of South Carolina campus employees.

Over the past two years, union members won their fight for $15 an hour minimum wages for employees with the university. However, following inflation and the rising cost of living, employees say now they are once again struggling to make ends meet.

Workers are uniting now to win the demands of their newest living wage campaign, which they launched in August through a petition which lists their criteria.

These include minimums of:

  • $20 an hour for all hourly workers
  • $40,000 a year for salaried workers
  • Annual stipend of at least $20,000 for graduate workers
  • Increases that reflect the rising cost of living and years of service
  • Living wages for contract workers.

Victor Ponds, an instructor’s assistant and graduate student at the university, said in a statement that the impact of the rising cost of living in Columbia, which has increased by 33% in the past four years according to the MIT Living Wage Calculator, has not been reflected in the paychecks of the campus employees.

“All campus workers need and deserve a living wage,” Jaimee Wishon, a graduate teaching assistant and chair of United Campus Workers at USC, said. “But we will only get what we are organized to take.”

The union will hold the event at the Russell House Patio, located at 1409 Devine St. in Columbia, at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

