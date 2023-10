TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sean is weakening while we monitor another system in the Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Storm Sean remains a small and weak system with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

In the coming days, Tropical Storm Sean will encounter unfavorable conditions weakening it back down to a Tropical Depression, and then completely dissipate by Sunday or early next week.

East of Sean, just off the African coastline, the National Hurricane Center is watching a second disturbance. Currently, this complex of storms has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next seven days. If it were able to strengthen over the open waters of the Atlantic, the next name on the list is ‘Tammy’. Right now it’s called Tropical Wave Invest 94-L.

