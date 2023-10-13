SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sean is weakening while we monitor another system in the Atlantic

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Storm Sean remains a small and weak system with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

In the coming days, Tropical Storm Sean will encounter unfavorable conditions weakening it back down to a Tropical Depression, and then completely dissipate by Sunday or early next week.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

East of Sean, just off the African coastline, the National Hurricane Center is watching a second disturbance. Currently, this complex of storms has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next seven days. If it were able to strengthen over the open waters of the Atlantic, the next name on the list is ‘Tammy’. Right now it’s called Tropical Wave Invest 94-L.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Bush is a freshman at Blythewood High School who has a disability from a rare disease.
Mother of Blythewood High School cheerleader speaks out after inclusion controversy
Officers said multiple vehicles, including a Comet bus, were involved in a crash in downtown...
Police: 5 vehicles involved in downtown Columbia crash
The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of Jada Craft for unlawful carry of a...
Deputies: Woman out on bond arrested at mall food court with gun, marijuana
Columbia mother speaks out about son's assault
‘It doesn’t make sense:’ Mother seeking justice after son’s suicide linked to brain injury
A lawsuit filed by Congressman Joe Wilson’s wife aimed to keep her 98-year-old mother at a...
Lawsuit filed by Congressman Joe Wilson’s wife against care facility dismissed before alleged incident there

Latest News

The crash happened in the 1800 block of Jim Spence Road in the Lexington.
Coroner identifies pedestrian of fatal early morning Lexington County crash
Metastatic, or stage IV, breast cancer is when cancer cells have spread from the breast to...
National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day
14th annual The Color Pink Awareness Gala
14th annual The Color Pink Awareness Gala
14th annual The Color Pink Awareness Gala
14th annual The Color Pink Awareness Gala