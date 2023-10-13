SkyView
Trooper: 1 dead after crash in Orangeburg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one person died after a crash in Orangeburg County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one person died after a crash in Orangeburg County.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one person died after a crash in Orangeburg County.

Lance Corporal Brittany Glover said on Fri., Oct. 13 at 4:09 a.m. on I-26 Westbound at the 167 mile-marker about seven miles north of Bowman, a 2007 Mac truck was traveling west on I-26 when a 2014 Chevrolet Impala traveling in the same direction collided with the truck.

The driver of the Impala was transported to MUSC Orangeburg where they later died due to their injuries said officials.

the crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

