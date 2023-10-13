Sumter County man arrested after allegedly having non-consensual sexual conduct with minor

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested and charged after allegedly having non-consensual sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies said Thomas James Odom, 44, engaged in non-consensual sexual activities multiple times with a minor in 2009.

Odom surrendered himself to authorities and was arrested on Oct. 12 after an arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 11 said officials.

Once Odom turned himself in, he was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on a $11,000 surety bond.

Officials said Odom is being charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and sex/incest.

