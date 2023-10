COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Living interview with the Water Kickers, a Folk/Americana Duo, that combines intricate harmonies, heartfelt and emotional narratives, subtle rhythms, and sophisticated picking making their music relatable, engaging, and sure to sway your hearts and bodies.

