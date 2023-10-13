Soda City Live: Walk to End ALZ

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual Walk to End Alz is happening Saturday, October 21 at Segra Park. The walk is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

