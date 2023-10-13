Soda City Live: South Carolina Restaurant Week - The Hoot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Restaurant Week in the Midlands and each day this week, we’ll feature one local Midlands restaurant that you should experience before October 15th.

Today The Hoot located in the Rosewood community stopped by to talk about their special for two people for $45.

Check out the list of restaurants participating in Restaurant Week here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.