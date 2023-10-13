SkyView
Soda City Live: Slutty Vegan Owner Pinky Cole interview with Bille Jean Shaw

By Steven Fulton
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Slutty Vegan has taken the world by storm... the owner Pinky Coleman, an Atlanta Georgia native has always had a dream of opening the conversation on vegan food options for people who have never considered them in communities that has such high numbers in hypertension, cholesterol, obesity, and a host of other food-borne ailments, is momentous.

Pinky is on an HBCU College Tour promoting her new book “I Hope You Fail”  and is making a stop in Orangeburg at the campus of South Carolina State University.

