Soda City Live: Diaries of the Miller Family

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The short film “Diaries of the Miller Family” premieres on October 14, 2023, at 4 PM at the Spotlight Cinema Capital Eight Theater. The film is based on a book by the same name by James Addai.

The film is about a soldier who is returning home after war. He has hopes of marrying his high school sweetheart. It’s a clean film that shows family and love.

For more information, visit Spotlight Cinemas.

