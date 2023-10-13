SkyView
SLED charges Sumter County correctional officer after alleged assault of inmate

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County Detention Center officer was charged with assaulting an inmate.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials said Michael Alston requested an inmate’s cell door be open after the inmate threw an unknown liquid through the flap door of his cell on Sept. 18, 2023.

When Alston went inside the inmate’s cell, he hit the man multiple times in the head with a taser.

The man received several visible injuries that caused him to be taken to Prisma Health Tourney for stitches.

Alston was charged with misconduct in office, and assault and battery second-degree on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

