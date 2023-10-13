SkyView
Senator Lindsey Graham to host roundtable discussion on Israel

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham will hold a roundtable discussion on Israel alongside faith leaders.

The Roundtable discussion will happen at on Friday 10:30 a.m. at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

According to a press release by Graham’s office, Graham will discuss American hostages currently being held by Hamas and the path forward for Israeli security.

You can watch a live stream of the discussion online and on our YouTube.

