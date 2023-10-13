SkyView
Newberry deputies continue search for wanted man

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to help find James Robert Peterson, who is a wanted person for attempted burglary.(WIS News 10)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a wanted man in connection with an attempted burglary.

Deputies said they believe the suspect, James Robert Peterson, may have gotten a ride from someone he knows and is now outside the area of Newberry. Deputies are in the area of Gravel Road and Ira Kinard Road, in search of Peterson.

Authorities have described Peterson as a male with brown hair, and green eyes, weighing 150 pounds, and a height of 6′0. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored T-shirt.

Anyone with information on Peterson’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.

