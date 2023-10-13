SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Metastatic, or stage IV, breast cancer is when cancer cells have spread from the breast to distant parts of the body. Women with MBC have distinct challenges that greatly affect their physical and mental health. A group of Midlands women of are working to change that through sharing story and their organization Faith Strong.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Bush is a freshman at Blythewood High School who has a disability from a rare disease.
Mother of Blythewood High School cheerleader speaks out after inclusion controversy
Officers said multiple vehicles, including a Comet bus, were involved in a crash in downtown...
Police: 5 vehicles involved in downtown Columbia crash
Columbia mother speaks out about son's assault
‘It doesn’t make sense:’ Mother seeking justice after son’s suicide linked to brain injury
The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of Jada Craft for unlawful carry of a...
Deputies: Woman out on bond arrested at mall food court with gun, marijuana
A lawsuit filed by Congressman Joe Wilson’s wife aimed to keep her 98-year-old mother at a...
Lawsuit filed by Congressman Joe Wilson’s wife against care facility dismissed before alleged incident there

Latest News

WIS 5:30-6p weekly recurring - Syncbak
World Mental Health Day
Mental Health Awareness Month: Breaking Barriers & Seeking Help
Mental Health Awareness Month: Breaking Barriers & Seeking Help
How you can prepare for flu season
How to better prepare for flu season
How you can prepare for flu season
How you can prepare for flu season