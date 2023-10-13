COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Metastatic Cancer is when the cells have spread to distant parts of the body.

WIS brought out two meta-vivors to talk about their journey and the work they do to help other Breast Cancer survivors.

Jemaine Bankhead and Tamekia Ross who are stage 4 Metavivors stopped by the WIS studio.

