SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands Restaurant Week Specials

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grill Marks- Columbia has more than delicious burgers on the menu to celebrate restaurant week! Manager Nathan Barnes stopped by the WIS kitchen to share a sweet treat recipe!

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Bush is a freshman at Blythewood High School who has a disability from a rare disease.
Mother of Blythewood High School cheerleader speaks out after inclusion controversy
Officers said multiple vehicles, including a Comet bus, were involved in a crash in downtown...
Police: 5 vehicles involved in downtown Columbia crash
Columbia mother speaks out about son's assault
‘It doesn’t make sense:’ Mother seeking justice after son’s suicide linked to brain injury
The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of Jada Craft for unlawful carry of a...
Deputies: Woman out on bond arrested at mall food court with gun, marijuana
A lawsuit filed by Congressman Joe Wilson’s wife aimed to keep her 98-year-old mother at a...
Lawsuit filed by Congressman Joe Wilson’s wife against care facility dismissed before alleged incident there

Latest News

Grill Marks- Columbia has more than delicious burgers on the menu to celebrate restaurant week!...
Midlands Restaurant Week Specials
Recap of morning coverage of the SC State Fair
Nigel is a 6-year-old Hound mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friends Friday: Nigel
Where art meets the outdoors
Where art meets the outdoors