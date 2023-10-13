Lugoff travel agent arrested, accused of fraud

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested a Lugoff woman accused of committing fraud.

Deputies said 43-year-old Melissa Hanna was charged in connection with three separate fraud incidents.

According to KCSO, Hanna turned herself in on Tuesday but was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond with the condition that she does not leave the state.

Hanna was charged with breach of trust (over $2,000, less than $10,000), obtaining signature or property under false pretense (above $10,000) and financial transaction card fraud (over $500)

According to an incident report from one of the three separate fraud incidents, Hanna was paid to book a cruise vacation for a woman and some of her family members in May. As the day of the vacation got closer, the woman said there were some problems with the booking that Hanna said she was going to get sorted out.

The woman said there was another charge on her card she did not authorize. She said Hanna said the charge was a mistake that was going to be corrected.

According to the report, the woman booked another trip leaving out of New York with Hanna. When she checked on it, the woman said she was told the trip was canceled due to nonpayment.

The report states the woman paid for these trips through Hanna’s Square accounts and the charge reflected on the woman’s statement.

The woman said she paid $17,479.88 but the money did not go to pay for the vacations.

In another incident report, a woman claimed she paid Hanna $8,616 in July for a vacation to a Carnival Cruise line.

When she returned, the report stated the woman noticed other charges on her card for $8,603.16 to Carnival Cruise line she did not authorize. The woman said she was told the money was used to pay for a cruise that Hanna booked for herself to go on Saturday, Oct. 7.

In the third incident report, a woman said in September of 2022 she went on a Carnival Cruise vacation Hanna had booked for her. The woman said she noticed a charge on her card for Hanna that she did not authorize.

Upon reaching out to Hanna, the woman said Hanna told her that Carnival was reconciling accounts after her trip and that the charges should be removed when that was finished.

The report stated the information the woman provided showed her card was charged $707.42 for services on a different cruise, Hanna went on.

Deputies said they are currently investigating at least six other similar fraud incidents involving Hanna.

“So far, our victims are more concerned about warning the public of these crimes that they are seeking justice for themselves. We all want to prevent our fellow citizens from becoming victims of fraud.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.