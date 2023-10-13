SkyView
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing

Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing next week. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Court records show Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 18, along with sentencing.

WBRC reports District Judge Anna M. Manasco entered the order late Friday afternoon.

In June of this year, van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway.

The plea and sentencing hearing will be held at the Hugo L. Black U.S. Courthouse in Birmingham.

