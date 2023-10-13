Furry Friends Friday: Nigel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nigel is a 6-year-old Hound mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Nigel’s former owner was physically abusive to him so he desperately needs a forever home full of love! Nigel is a sweet, gentle giant that weighs 90 pounds. Nigel is not the kind of dog you would want to keep crated or keep inside all day long. He loves to be outside and would love a large, fenced backyard to run around in and explore.

Since he is a hound, he is very “nose driven” and loves to investigate his surroundings with his nose to the ground. Nigel also has some nice hound vocals and he would love to sing for you. Like a lot of hounds, he is a bit independent, rather than being a needy dog that is all over you. He would love to be your adventure buddy and explore new things.

Nigel would do great as the only dog in the home but he has done well around other calm dogs. He is a healthy guy ready for a wonderful family that he can call his own!

If you are interested in adopting Nigel, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

