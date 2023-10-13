SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friends Friday: Nigel

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nigel is a 6-year-old Hound mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Nigel’s former owner was physically abusive to him so he desperately needs a forever home full of love! Nigel is a sweet, gentle giant that weighs 90 pounds. Nigel is not the kind of dog you would want to keep crated or keep inside all day long. He loves to be outside and would love a large, fenced backyard to run around in and explore.

Since he is a hound, he is very “nose driven” and loves to investigate his surroundings with his nose to the ground. Nigel also has some nice hound vocals and he would love to sing for you. Like a lot of hounds, he is a bit independent, rather than being a needy dog that is all over you.  He would love to be your adventure buddy and explore new things.

Nigel would do great as the only dog in the home but he has done well around other calm dogs. He is a healthy guy ready for a wonderful family that he can call his own!

If you are interested in adopting Nigel, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Bush is a freshman at Blythewood High School who has a disability from a rare disease.
Mother of Blythewood High School cheerleader speaks out after inclusion controversy
Columbia mother speaks out about son's assault
‘It doesn’t make sense:’ Mother seeking justice after son’s suicide linked to brain injury
Officers said multiple vehicles, including a Comet bus, were involved in a crash in downtown...
Police: 5 vehicles involved in downtown Columbia crash
Day 2 of the 2023 South Carolina State Fair
Inside the 2023 South Carolina State Fair
Deputies arrested 58-year-old Jimmy Lee Murphy and charged him with murder.
Kershaw County deputies arrest man in connection with brother’s fatal shooting

Latest News

Where art meets the outdoors
Where art meets the outdoors
Where art meets the outdoors
Where art meets the outdoors
Fairs and events are happening all over the state this week...all bringing food, attractions,...
WIS Primetime: Art Along the trail
Lauren Bush is a freshman at Blythewood High School who has a disability from a rare disease.
Mother of Blythewood High School cheerleader speaks out after inclusion controversy