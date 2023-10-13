FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers won’t impact us much towards the weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Some isolated showers will remain in play as we push towards Saturday morning, but more sun will win the weekend!

First Alert Headlines

· Earlier sunshine holds up before late morning clouds press in for today.

· Friday also comes with a few showers during the very late afternoon/evening.

· Rain chances go up Friday night, lasting into Saturday morning as a cold front tracks across the region.

· From Saturday afternoon into early next week a good deal of sunshine wins our weather story.

· Much cooler air settles in by Monday morning with lows in the 40s.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! For Friday we have partly sunny skies with an isolated chance of showers and cloud cover increasing into the day, as a short wave in the jet stream moves over the region. Highs are working to build to the low 70s for today.

Friday night into Saturday morning we see a scattered chance of rain as a cold front nears our region, but sunshine will break out as we press into tomorrow afternoon. The colder air is not quite here Saturday and our high temps should be around 80 degrees. The cooler & drier air surges to the southeast for Saturday evening and night.

Sunday highs reach the low to mid-70s with clouds mixing in after morning sunshine.

To start out the work week our region will dip into the 40s in the morning, and we see mid-60s for Monday highs!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Isolated showers late in the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning. Then, partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Highs around 80 degrees.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies. Highs in the lower mid-70s.

Monday: Cooler with highs in the mid-60s as sunshine mixes with a few clouds.

Tuesday: Mid-40s in the morning with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies hang around.

