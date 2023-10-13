Deputies: 1 dead following Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said one person died following a Friday morning shooting in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported on Oct. 13, at 8:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to South Chelsea Road for a shooting incident.

Detectives said when deputies arrived at the scene, they saw a male sitting on the ground not responding, the man died at the scene added officials.

Deputies secured the scene, and the incident was turned into an investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

