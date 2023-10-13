SkyView
Day 3 of South Carolina State Fair

Picture of a booth at the South Carolina State Fair
Picture of a booth at the South Carolina State Fair(Forrest Clonts)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS continues its coverage of the South Carolina State Fair during day three.

Since the fair’s opening day on Wednesday, WIS anchors and reporters have taken you inside the fair to show you the different food, rides and exhibits the fair will feature this year.

On Friday, we kicked off coverage with WIS’ Jordyn Markhoff, who from the start of the day introduced us to a glimpse of time.

Markhoff was at the Heritage Village, a section of the fire that features many fun things meant to give you a bit of a blast from the past.

Markhoff spoke with crafter Maryanne Farrel who explained more of what happens in the Heritage Village.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

