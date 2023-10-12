WIS Primetime: Art Along the trail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fairs and events are happening all over the state this week...all bringing food, attractions, and fun but one upcoming Midlands event is bringing creativity to the community.

Riverfront Park offers moments of calm scenic views, smells of fresh flowers, and the company of others walking the trail and on this Saturday, it will offer one more thing.

“Art along the trail is a collaboration between Columbia Art Center and Riverfront Park,” said Bohumila Augustinova, the arts and culture coordinator for the Columbia Art Center.

On Oct. 13, 14, and 15, vendor local artists will gather on Riverfront Park and offer an immersive and interactive experience for members of the community.

No matter your age or skill level, the Columbia community will come together and share their creativity all while being inspired by the outdoors.

“The main thing was about bringing art to the outside, a lot of artists get inspired by nature and we wanted people to see that,” said Augustinova.

Art Along the Trail gives people a chance to temporarily get away from the stresses of daily life and the changing of seasons is refreshing to artists who pull inspiration from the beauty of the outdoors.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.