USPS shipping and mailing deadlines for Christmas 2023 released

The postal service has announced deadlines for shipping and mail this December. If packages are shipped by the listed dates, they should arrive by Christmas
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re ready to start thinking about the holidays, the U.S. Postal Service released deadlines about when you should send presents this year so they arrive by Dec. 25.

This year, USPS is offering Ground Advantage as a new 2-to-5-business-day shipping option. The Postal Service said it will not have a peak surcharge this holiday season.

2023 USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Alaska
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Hawaii
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

* PMEMS not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093

