TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sean keeps on into the Atlantic

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Storm Sean continues through the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds up to 40 mph.

In the coming days, Sean is projected to remain a weaker tropical storm as it moves off to the west. By this weekend, Tropical Storm Sean will encounter unfavorable conditions weakening it back down to a Tropical Depression, and then completely dissipate early next week, as we look ahead.

East of Sean, just off the African coastline, the National Hurricane Center is watching a second disturbance. Currently, this complex of storms has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next seven days. If it were able to strengthen over the open waters of the Atlantic, the next name on the list is ‘Tammy’. Right now it’s called Tropical Wave Invest 94-L.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

