Trooper: One dead following crash and vehicle fire in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one person is dead after they were ejected from a car in Sumter County.

Lance Corporal William Bennett said a 2016 Tesla sedan was traveling east on Twelve Bridges Road at 6:35 a.m. Thurs. morning when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck several trees, and overturned, which caused the driver to be ejected from the sedan.

The Tesla then caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene said officials

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.

