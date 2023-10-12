SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Living: Bart’s Crazy Good Coffee

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - On this edition of Soda City Living, the crew visited the new Irmo location for Bart’s Crazy Good Coffee and watched Bart make one of his signature drinks that was absolutely delicious.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Presbyterian Community
Report: Wife of Rep. Joe Wilson accused of assaulting 98-year-old mother in Lexington County
Interview with SC native living in Israel
“They’ve went into homes and slaughtered entire families” SC native living in Israel describes terrorist attacks
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to help find a wanted person for...
Newberry deputies search for man accused of attempted burglary
Richland County deputies are investigating flyers that were left in multiple Lake Carolina...
Richland County deputies investigating Anti-Semitic flyers left in driveways
FILE - Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022,...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated since 2016, she says

Latest News

Bart's Crazy Good Coffee makes fantastic drinks.
Soda City Living: Tasty drinks from Bart’s Crazy Good Coffee
Soda City Live host Sierra Artemus check out a new event and co-working space called Libra Room...
Soda City Living: The Libra Event Center & Coworking space
we visited the new Irmo location for Bart's Crazy Good Coffee and watched Bart make one of his...
Soda City Living: Bart's Crazy good coffee
SCL visited the Libra which will be a future event center and coworking space.
Soda City Living: The Libra, Event Center & coworking space