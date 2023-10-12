SkyView
Police arrest man connected to SC School lockdown

The Bishopville Police Department reported a man was arrested after his threats placed a school...
The Bishopville Police Department reported a man was arrested after his threats placed a school on lockdown.(Source: Andrew Bardwell/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Bishopville Police Department reported a man was arrested after his threats placed a school on lockdown.

Officers said Timothy Newman was in the parking area of Lee Academy when he was confronted by the security officer who told him he was trespassing and was not allowed to be on the property.

Newman threatened to assault the security officer if he called law enforcement in response to the security officer’s statement and that is when the security officer called law enforcement.

Before authorities arrived at the school, Lee Academy launched its Emergency Operation Plan and the school was placed on lockdown to provide safety for all students and staff.

Newman then left school property where he was arrested a short time later at the Department of Motor Vehicles on South Lee Street said officials.

Bishopville investigators have started an investigation with multiple agencies including the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Probation and Parole Department, Lee Academy, and the Lee County School District Office.

Newman is being charged with trespassing after notice and disturbing schools and is being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

