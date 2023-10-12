Police: 5 vehicles involved in downtown Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers said multiple vehicles, including a Comet bus, were involved in a crash in downtown Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department reported on Gervais and Sumter Street, a Comet bus, a Station at 5 Points bus, and three cars were involved in the collision.

Two people were transported to the hospital following the crash said officials.

Video footage from a WIS News 10 viewer showed the aftermath of the crash, showing a red sedan after it collided with a wall of the downtown Bank of America building.

