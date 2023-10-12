Orangeburg County School District partners with Sheriff’s Office to raise awareness on drug-infused gummy safety

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County School District has partnered with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office creating a video message about the dangers of children mistakenly purchasing drug-infused gummies that look like candy.

School administrators said the initiative comes in the wake of a recent local drug bust where gummies were discovered. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced after an investigation that led to multiple weapons and narcotics charges against an Orangeburg man in the community. Ravenell added the investigation also discovered a drug operation where laced gummy bears were discovered.

Orangeburg County School District officials stressed the investigation was not connected to any of the schools, the collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office and the school district is to proactively inform parents and guardians about the risks associated with drug-infused gummies.

The campaign is to raise awareness to prevent any further issues or harm to Orangeburg County School District students.

“While this has not been an issue within our schools, we believe it is crucial to be proactive in educating parents about the dangers of drug-infused gummies. We want to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and community,” said Dr. Shawn Foster, Superintendent of Orangeburg County School District.

The school district and the Sheriff’s Office have created a comprehensive video message that will inform parents about recognizing and addressing the issue. The video also includes guidance on how to discuss the dangers of drug use with their children, recognize the deceptive packaging of these, and ensure safe storage of medications and substances within the home.

“Through this partnership, our goal is to empower parents with knowledge so they can protect their children from the potential risks posed by these deceptive products,” said Chief Deputy Chandra McPherson-Gibbs of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.