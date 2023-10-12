Mother of Blythewood High School cheerleader speaks out after inclusion controversy

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Lauren Bush is a freshman at Blythewood High School who has a disability from a rare disease.

Bush was ecstatic when tried and successfully made it onto the high school’s competitive cheer team.

However, her mother, Demetra Bush, said if it was not for a viral Facebook post, her daughter may not have been able to compete in the first competition of the season.

“The tryout packets had come out and I was always against cheering and I was like no I don’t wanna cheer. I wanna dance but my friend was on the cheer team in seventh grade and she was like you should try out and it’ll be fun. So I tried out but then when tryouts started, I got more into it and I made the team so I was like ohh ok,” said Lauren Bush.

Lauren has faced adversity since birth. She was diagnosed with Type 3 Osteogenesis imperfecta, which is a rare bone disease that ultimately led her to be in a wheelchair.

Lauren’s journey to compete on the competitive team almost didn’t happen.

One month before Blythewood’s first competition, her mother was told by the coach that Lauren would not be able to compete.

Demetra Bush met with coaches and administrators from the high chool, searching for the reason why Lauren would not be able to compete.

She says the response was because she was in a wheelchair and it posed a safety risk in competitions.

“I was so offended and I literally told them, do you hear what you all just told me,” said Demetra Bush.

Demetra then took the issue to Facebook, and her post about Lauren being told she would not be allowed to compete went viral and led school officials to overturn their decision.

The overturned decision allowed Lauren to compete at the competition held at Spring Valley High School.

Demetra emphasized the importance of diversity, inclusion, and equity which created public support for Lauren.

“This whole situation is bigger than just Lauren. I’ve explained that to Lauren before I sent out any information before I sent out any post to get the public’s backing because I knew that this is bigger than just us. It’s time for a change and we’re in the 21st century,” said Demetra.

Lauren hopes her determination encourages kids who are just like her to be their own person and chase opportunities.

“Just don’t listen to people and do what you want to do. If you want to do it, then do it… go for it. Because at the end of the day, they’re not you, and you’re like your own person. It doesn’t matter what people say for real. Just do what you want to do,” said Lauran

The result of the competition ended with Blythewood Bengals finishing in first place in the 5-A division.

WIS reached out to officials from the South Carolina High School League on its policy for students competing with disabilities.

They responded:

“Students with disabilities are not prohibited from participation as long as it doesn’t pose a safety risk to the individual or others.”

WIS also reached out to the Richland School District Two on why the decision was made:

The district responded:

“The district was made aware of a participation concern Tuesday morning, we investigated and the matter was quickly resolved.”

