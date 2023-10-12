Midlands high school student defies odds to compete in cheerleading competition

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school student is defying the odds by competing with her high school cheer team after her mom said she was told she was unable to compete due to her being in a wheelchair.

Lauren Bush, a freshman at Blythewood High School, is handicapped with a rare disease and is currently on the B-Team cheerleading team.

The team participates in football and basketball games as well as competitive cheer.

Bush’s mother, Demetra Bush, said she received a call earlier this week from Blythewood High School’s athletic director, Barry Mizzel. Demetra said Mizzel informed her that Richland Two officials, Blythewood High Administration, and himself that Lauren shouldn’t participate with her teammates in the upcoming cheer competition due to her limitations from being in a wheelchair.

Demetra said she met with the lead administrator of Blythewood High School, Matthew Sherman, Blythewood High School head cheer coach Brittany LittleJohn-Moore, and Mizzel to try and get straightforward answers on the decision made for Lauren not to participate with her teammates.

WIS received a statement from the South Carolina High School League on the current policy and guidelines for children with disabilities stating:

“Students with disabilities are not prohibited from participation as long as it doesn’t pose a safety risk to the individual or others.”

“The SCHSL believes in enriching its student-athletes overall educational experience through participation in interscholastic athletics and fostering environments that include a diverse population. Additionally, the SCHSL promotes fair play, honesty, sportsmanship, and equity amongst its members.”

Demetra then took Lauren’s setback to Facebook which eventually led to Richland Two Officials meeting with Demetra to allow her to compete at the cheer competition.

WIS reached received a statement from Richland School District Two on the situation and stated:

“The district was made aware of a participation concern Tuesday morning, we investigated and the matter was quickly resolved.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.