Kershaw County deputies arrest man in connection with brother’s fatal shooting

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed his brother.

Deputies arrested Jimmy Lee Murphy, 58, after they found a person inside a residence at the 1000 block of Grey Fox Road on Wednesday night.

In an initial press release, KCSO said deputies believed the 911 caller, Jimmy Murphy, was the shooter and the only other person present during the shooting. He was kept in the KCSO investigator’s custody.

The victim was identified by Kershaw County Coroner David West as Mack Murry Murphy, 69.

Deputies said Mack and Jimmy were brothers who lived together at the residence.

Jimmy Murphy is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center pending warrants and a bond hearing. He was charged with murder.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.