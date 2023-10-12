SkyView
Kershaw County deputies arrest man in connection with brother’s fatal shooting

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed his brother.

Deputies arrested Jimmy Lee Murphy, 58, after they found a person inside a residence at the 1000 block of Grey Fox Road on Wednesday night.

In an initial press release, KCSO said deputies believed the 911 caller, Jimmy Murphy, was the shooter and the only other person present during the shooting. He was kept in the KCSO investigator’s custody.

The victim was identified by Kershaw County Coroner David West as Mack Murry Murphy, 69.

Deputies said Mack and Jimmy were brothers who lived together at the residence.

Jimmy Murphy is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center pending warrants and a bond hearing. He was charged with murder.

