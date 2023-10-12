Lower Richland Alumni Foundation to honor eight NFL players and coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lower Richland Alumni Foundation in partnership with the Lower Richland Community Cares Project L.E.A.D. will unveil nine plaques at the Lower Richland stadium.

This is happening tonight at 6 p.m. with a program and reception following.

The NFL Honors Ceremony will celebrate, showcase, and memorialize the school’s rich history of producing NFL standouts.

The players honored are:

Harold Goodwin (LR Class of 1992): Goodwin is currently the assistant head coach and run game coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A two-time Super Bowl champion, he has also coached for the Chicago Bears (2004-2006), Pittsburgh Steelers (2007-2011), Indianapolis Colts (2012) and Arizona Cardinals (2013-2018).

Jonathan Goodwin (LR Class of 1997): Goodwin has played for the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers. He has played in two Super Bowls during his NFL career, winning Super Bowl XLIV during his time with the New Orleans Saints.

Ernie Jackson (LR Class of 1968): Jackson played for the New Orleans Saints (1972-1977), Atlanta Falcons (1978) and Detroit Lions (1979). He was inducted into Duke University’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1986.

Brandon Jamison (LR Class of 2000): Jamison played for the Atlanta Falcons (2006) and Carolina Panthers (2006-2007).

Lance Laury (LR Class of 2000): Laury played for the Seattle Seahawks (2006-2009) and New York Jets (2010).

David Patten (LR Class of 1992): A three-time Super Bowl champion, Patten played for the New York Giants (1997-1999), Cleveland Browns (2000), New England Patriots (2001-2004), Washington Commanders (2005-2006) and New Orleans Saints (2007-2008). Patten passed away in 2021 and will be honored posthumously.

Richard Seymour (LR Class of 1997): Seymour was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022. He played for the New England Patriots (2001-2008) and Oakland Raiders (2009-2012). In addition to becoming a three-time Super Bowl champion, he was selected for the Pro Bowl seven times (2002-2006, 2010, 2011) and the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. He played on the New England Patriots’ 50th Anniversary Team and was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2020.

Sanders Shiver (LR Class of 1972): Shiver played for the Baltimore Colts (1976-1983) and Miami Dolphins (1984-1985). He coached at Bowie State University from 1986-1992.

Gene Washington (LR Class of 1972): Washington played for the New York Giants (1979).

