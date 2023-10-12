Lawsuit filed by Congressman Joe Wilson’s wife against care facility dismissed before alleged incident there

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A lawsuit filed by Congressman Joe Wilson’s wife aimed to keep her 98-year-old mother at a Lexington County care center a little more than a month before nurses there claim she assaulted her mother.

Roxanne Wilson, who is also Attorney General Alan Wilson’s mother, argued in the lawsuit that the Columbia Presbyterian Community Care Center had breached its contract by trying to have her mother removed from the center.

The lawsuit cites multiple attempts to evict Wilson’s mother, but the center said this is not a “tenant/landlord relationship,” and the successfully got the lawsuit dismissed.

A magistrate judge dismissed the case due to a lack of jurisdiction, with the judge saying that nursing homes and assisted living facilities are not covered by the Residential Landlord-Tenant Act, and the complaint process had to go through the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The lawsuit was filed on August 16.

After attorneys for the Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina filed a motion to dismiss, it was granted on August 30.

A few weeks later, a Lexington County Sheriff’s Department report shows that Roxanne Wilson was involved in an alleged incident at the center.

The Sheriff’s Department is still investigating.

In that September 29 incident, an LCSD report states two medical technicians accused Roxanne Wilson of forcing medicine and water into her mother’s mouth until she was choking.

The center wanted Roxanne Wilson placed on trespass notice after the incident, the report showed.

She denied the accusations that day.

In the lawsuit, Roxanne’s attorney Jake Moore argues that for months, the center has tried to remove her mother, “but the medical personnel in charge of her have not found her subject to the need to move.”

In the filing, Roxanne Wilson claims that Columbia Presbyterian Community staff pressured a physician to change his opinion, and say that her mother needs to be moved for medical reasons.

The physician has told the Wilsons that the facility “forced his hand,” according to the lawsuit.

Following what the lawsuit calls an August 9 eviction letter, Roxanne Wilson says an outside physician, H.W. Bledsoe, M.D., felt that moving her mother would “damage her and hasten her demise.”

Beyond its lack of jurisdiction argument, the defendant’s response to the lawsuit paints a picture of a facility overwhelmed by this patient.

The motion to dismiss references medical records that indicate Roxanne Wilson’s mother requires so much assistance in bathing and feeding that she must be transferred to a higher-care facility.

Roxanne’s mother has been living at the Columbia Presbyterian Community for four years.

DHEC said there are no active complaints, investigations or incidents related to this case.

A Presbyterian Communities spokesperson said it does not have anything to add beyond what is in the court filings.

Moore, Roxanne Wilson’s attorney, was unavailable to comment.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General said its office is “uninvolved,” and Congressman Wilson’s spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry on the matter.

