Latinas En Columbia: Connecting Latina women together

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman of Mexican heritage in Columbia has created a platform where fellow Latina women network with each other.

Marina Arreola created a Facebook group she never thought would become the place where Latina women in Columbia would find each other.

The Facebook group is called “Latinas en Columbia,” which translates in English to “Latinas in Columbia.”

The El Paso, Texas native created the Facebook group in March to support the Hispanic community in Columbia.

Today, the group holds over 2,000 members and has become where many Latinas come together to promote their businesses and ultimately, network with each other.

Arreola said she understands the challenges of not being able to connect with someone who shares your culture and said her group is addressing that.

However, the connections do not end inside the Facebook group. Arreola said she often hosts meet-ups for the women in the group to come together and get to know each other.

Arreola came to WIS to tell us more about the group and how she is encouraging women of Hispanic descent to come together in the Midlands.

